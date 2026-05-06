Search
Leading the hydrogen and green transformation . . .
Jack O’Rourke, Kyal Rafter, Rece Appleby, Kyle Smullen and Nathan Byrne.

Leading the hydrogen and green transformation . . .

Echo StaffMay 6, 2026 11:01 am

Cherry Orchard Youth Service has won the inaugural Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP), which took place at the National Arena.

Organised by Kinia, the 3.5-hour endurance race was won by the ‘Handbrakers’ having completed 366 laps to claim the victory. The event was the culmination of an education STEM programme where students designed, built and raced hydrogen-powered remote-control cars.

Read More


New location for Tallaght Heritage Centre

News

WATCH: For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local...

TUH talks: Slap on the sunblock of SPF 30 or higher, advises consultant

News

In this month’s Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) Talks Health Column, Professor Anne Marie Tobin, Consultant Dermatologist at the hospital, says we should...

Vietnamese dumplings, Indian samosas, and Turkish Delights

Clondalkin

Over 30 nationalities were on display at St Kevin’s Community College in Clondalkin on Wednesday, April 15 as they held their annual...

School memories of 40 years with photos and news clippings

Tallaght

Holy Rosary Primary School in Ballycullen marked its 40th anniversary on Friday evening with an event involving past pupils and staff, and...

Three Men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Latest

Gardaí arrested three men on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday in connection with the serious assault of a woman in Clondalkin...

Waterworks upgrade in Greenhills area

News

RESIDENTS in Greenhills will benefit by having a more reliable water supply after Uisce Éireann started works to replace old and damaged...

Hedgerow destruction by developer for shared cycle path ‘disappointing’

Lucan

The council has been urged to do everything possible to save hedgerows and other forms of biodiversity in the future after a...

School ‘not safe’ with collapse of ceiling and water getting in

Tallaght

A local school in Old Bawn that has been waiting for more than a decade for a promised ‘new build’ is dealing...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST