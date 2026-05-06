Leading the hydrogen and green transformation . . .
Cherry Orchard Youth Service has won the inaugural Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP), which took place at the National Arena.
Organised by Kinia, the 3.5-hour endurance race was won by the ‘Handbrakers’ having completed 366 laps to claim the victory. The event was the culmination of an education STEM programme where students designed, built and raced hydrogen-powered remote-control cars.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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