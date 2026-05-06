Go-Ahead Ireland W6 route bus stops begin construction this year

Construction on new bus stops for the W6 service to be installed between Newcastle and the Grand Canal on the Hazelhatch Road is set to commence later this year.

The W6 bus service is an orbital service operated by Go-Ahead Ireland and connects the north of Kildare to Tallaght through Newcastle and other parts of South Dublin.

The local council has been in contact with the National Transport Authority over the last few months with the aim of getting more bus stops planted between Newcastle and Hazelhatch, primarily intended for the service.

The council stated in their latest update that the locations for the proposed bus stops have now been finalised, and the scheme is currently at detailed design stage.

Subject to approval by the NTA, it is proposed to proceed to a road safety audit and, subject to the completion of these processes and all necessary approvals, construction will commence in the autumn.

The bus stops were initially suggested to be introduced to help facilitate use of the W6 without delay.

The W6 route was brought in in November 2024 and operates on a high-frequency basis, as well providing strong connectivity options with trains in Maynooth and Celbridge, and the Luas Red Line.

On top of this, a scheme to study a cycleway along the R405 from Newcastle to Hazelhatch train station may be considered in the future.

This is not part of the Active Travel Programme of Works set out in Cycle South Dublin and funded by the NTA, which is expected to provide 263km of cycle network across 134km of South Dublin’s road network and greenway.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.