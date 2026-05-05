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Three Men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Alexis Campion was seriously assaulted in Clondalkin on November 25

Three Men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

James Roulston MooneyMay 5, 2026 4:58 pm

Gardaí arrested three men on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday in connection with the serious assault of a woman in Clondalkin in late November 2025.

Three men in their 20s, 30s and 40s were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of 44-year-old Alexis Campion of Oak Downs, Clondalkin after a serious assault on Tuesday, November 25 that left her with serious injuries.

The men are detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda Stations in Dublin.

The incident occurred outside this property in Oak Downs in Clondalkin

A total of nine properties were searched during the operation on Tuesday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

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