Three Men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Gardaí arrested three men on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday in connection with the serious assault of a woman in Clondalkin in late November 2025.

Three men in their 20s, 30s and 40s were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of 44-year-old Alexis Campion of Oak Downs, Clondalkin after a serious assault on Tuesday, November 25 that left her with serious injuries.

The men are detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda Stations in Dublin.

A total of nine properties were searched during the operation on Tuesday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.