Waterworks upgrade in Greenhills area
RESIDENTS in Greenhills will benefit by having a more reliable water supply after Uisce Éireann started works to replace old and damaged water mains.
Along St James’ Road, St. Finbarr’s Close and St. Mel’s Avenue, our crews will be installing 840 metres of new, modern pipes that will strengthen the local network and reduce disruption to homes and businesses.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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