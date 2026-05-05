Abusive passenger with no recollection of bus incident gets 2 months suspended

A PASSENGER who was intoxicated and verbally abusive on a bus in Tallaght was handed a suspended sentence at Tallaght District Court.

Kieran Sergeant (51), with an address at Ard Mor Court, Tallaght, appeared before court to face public order charges stemming from an incident on August 28, 2025.

Garda Steven Williams told the court that on the date in question, gardai responded to an incident involving an intoxicated male on a bus on Old Blessington Road, Tallaght.

On arrival and upon boarding the bus, gardai tried to speak to the driver but Sergeant was shouting and abusive.

The court heard that Sergeant failed to comply with garda directions and was subsequently arrested and conveyed to Tallaght Garda Station.

Mr Sergeant has 40 previous convictions including 14 section 6 public order and 10 section 4 public order offences.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said his client has no recollection of the incident, was apologetic for his actions and is a man who has a stable working history.

Judge Vincent Deane imposed a two-month sentence suspended for one year.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme