Three Rock miss out in cup final

THREE Rock Rovers missed out on the men’s Irish Senior Cup title to Lisnagarvey after an epic final at Grange Road last Saturday with the tie eventually decided by a shoot-out after normal time ended 3-3, reports Stephen Findlator.

Ryan Spencer gave them a dream start when his sliding finish to Evan Jennings’ surge through the middle made it 1-0 in the first half.

They withstood a barrage of penalty corners from the three in-a-row chasing Ulster outfit – who also won the EY Hockey League this season – to keep the narrow lead in tact.

And Spencer doubled the lead early in the second half when James Walker squeezed the ball his way amid a packed circle for 2-0.

Garvey roared back with Andrew Edgar’s penalty stroke reducing the deficit and they went level via captain Mark McNellis whose drag-flick made it 2-2 with seven minutes to go.

Spencer, once more, popped with his hat trick goal with four minutes remaining after a sublime left-wing move between Josh Gill, Ryan Williams and Jennings.

It had the Rathfarnham club dreaming of a first national title since 2019 but those hopes were dashed when Olympian Matthew Nelson kept his calm to rebound a last-ditch chance, rough justice on James Coffey following a brilliant initial stop.

That sent the game to a shoot-out where Lisnagarvey won out 3-1 with James Milliken in sublime form, earning them their 28th title.

For Rovers, it means their wait for a national outdoor title continues but they can take huge positives as their youthful side are right back in contention at the top of the game in Ireland.

The season was initially transitional with Irish internationals Luke Madeley and Kevin O’Dea moving to London for work while Rex Dunlop and Mark Samuel also moved abroad midseason.

Their replacements have largely come from the youth ranks with five teenagers lining out in the final.

And they will look to use this experience in the end-of-season EY Champions Trophy playoffs next weekend when they will meet Banbridge in the semi-final on Saturday.

Win that and a place in Europe is on the cards and a chance of winning the premier national title on Sunday.

TAGS Sport