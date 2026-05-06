Schools Track and Field success

Dami Pearse and Gabriella Azeez won gold and silver for Adamstown Community College in the Senior 100m with Beauty Ikpefua taking bronze for HFCS Rathcoole

TALLAGHT AC athletes recently delivered some excellent performances at the Schools Track and Field zones in Santry.

Lily Cowap of Sancta Maria won the Junior 100m and finished second in the high jump with a clearance of 1.65m.

Katriel Fernandes of Colaiste Pobail Fola won the junior 200m with Poppy Mooney managing silver in the 100m along with Olivia Mc Dermott earning bronze in the hurdles.

Lilla Fabia, Ava Dunne and the aforementioned Fernandes featured on the Colaiste Pobail Fola junior silver medal winning 4×100 relay team.

Dami Pearse and Gabriella Azeez won gold and silver for Adamstown Community College in the Senior 100m with Beauty Ikpefua taking bronze in the HFCS Rathcoole with the trio of Tallaght athletes filling the podium.

The boys also did very well for HCFC Rathcoole with Alex Gregory winning both the junior long jump and triple jump gold medals with leaps of 5.60m and 10.58m.

In the U16 events Mason won the long jump with a leap of 5.87m and added gold in the 200m while Hugo Lopez Gallego won bronze in the mile event.

Marcus Mitchell HCFS Rathcoole won the Senior Long Jump event and featured on the Senior 4x400m winning relay team while Khaled Kourrini won silver in the Senior 400m for Firhouse Community College.

Leonard Deering was another athlete who performed admirably earning a gold medal in the Inter 400m and silver in 800m for Catholic University College.