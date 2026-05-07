Cost-rental scheme should help deliver almost 400 homes in Clondalkin area

Almost 400 homes are expected to be delivered through the cost-rental scheme in the Clondalkin area over the next two years.

Up to 381 houses are anticipated to be part of upcoming affordable housing schemes in Seven Mills and Clonburris, with both expected to be advertised before the end of 2027.

Two developments at Seven Mills make up the majority of the upcoming housing in the local area set to be advertised as part of the local council’s cost rental scheme.

Up to 302 homes in the developing area will be part of the scheme, with 115 of these to be advertised later this year, according to the local authority.

And 187 further houses in Seven Mills are expected to be delivered by Autumn of next year – both of the housing developments are being constructed by an approved housing body.

The scheme will allow 79 more homes in Clonburris built by South Dublin County Council to be placed.

People are eligible to apply for affordable housing in South Dublin if their net household income is below €66,000 per annum, you are not in receipt of any social housing supports, you do not own a property and your sole application includes a household size that matches the size of the property advertised.

Keepers Lock in Clonburris is the most recent development that has been advertised as part of the affordable housing scheme in the region.

More than 1,500 applications were made for the 154 homes advertised last year at Canal Bank, Kilcarbery and Mill Road, Saggart, with 117 of these sale agreed.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.