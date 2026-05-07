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Planning approved for community café service at pastoral centre
St Thomas the Apostle Pastoral Centre

Planning approved for community café service at pastoral centre

Echo StaffMay 7, 2026 11:19 am

PLANNING has been approved for a community café service at St Thomas the Apostle Pastoral Centre on Fortunestown Road.

Applicant St Laurence O’Toole CLG, trading as Crosscare, plans include the minor alterations to the existing Pastoral Centre to include the formation of a new entrance door and enlarged window on the elevation to Fortunestown Road.

The provision of a community café service will be located within the existing main room of the building.

The planning was approved with six conditions, including hours of operation, with the local authority saying that the proposed development, ancillary café service, shall be operated only between the hours of 7am to 10pm.

Any change in operation hours would be subject to a separate grant of permission.

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