Search
Warm welcome for father of Oscars winner after LA trip
Members of RAMS with Michael Baneham

Warm welcome for father of Oscars winner after LA trip

James Roulston MooneyMay 8, 2026 11:45 am

The RAMS welcomed the father of Tallaght’s three-time Oscar winner back home after Michael Baneham had been to LA to support his son, Richard, at the awards ceremony.

The Retired Active Men’s Social celebrated the family achievement of their member, Michael, of Oldbawn, Tallaght, after he had spent time around the world with his family, part of which was spent in America at the Oscars ceremony in March.

Read More


Bringing a light into the darkness

News

Darkness into Light returns on Saturday morning in Tallaght and Lucan as people band together to fundraise for Pieta, a suicide prevention...

Fence that gave offence gets taken down after locals object

News

WATCH:The fence structure erected in Old Bawn in recent weeks has been removed after the council had ordered it to be taken...

‘It’s been a really positive experience so far’ on course

Business

Gas Networks Ireland launched its 2026 Apprenticeship Programme, with applications now open.The company is seeking new apprentices to join its programme commencing...

Vacant retail building sold for €871,000

Property

A substantial vacant retail building at Tallaght Cross was sold last week for €871,000.Sold on BidX1, the building better known as Former...

Joint Oireachtas Committee visits Priory Market

Business

As part of its engagement on social and community enterprise, members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection, Rural and Community...

Fiona was much-loved by school community

Tallaght

Tributes have poured in for a “much-loved” teacher at Scoil Maelruain’s Senior National School in Old Bawn who passed away on Friday...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST