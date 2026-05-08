Warm welcome for father of Oscars winner after LA trip
The RAMS welcomed the father of Tallaght’s three-time Oscar winner back home after Michael Baneham had been to LA to support his son, Richard, at the awards ceremony.
The Retired Active Men’s Social celebrated the family achievement of their member, Michael, of Oldbawn, Tallaght, after he had spent time around the world with his family, part of which was spent in America at the Oscars ceremony in March.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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