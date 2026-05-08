Vacant retail building sold for €871,000

A substantial vacant retail building at Tallaght Cross was sold last week for €871,000.

Sold on BidX1, the building better known as Former Food Court has an opening bid of €776,000, a 12 per cent uplift on the guide price

The building comprising of a split-level ground and first-floor shell and core unit extending to approximately 2,853 sq m.

The unit forms part of a wider mixed use development adjoining Tallaght University Hospital, Tallaght Cross Hotel and The Russell Centre.

It has excellent public transport links including the Luas Red Line and a number of Dublin Bus routes servicing the immediate area.

The vacant possession has high passing footfall from shoppers, commuters, and local residents.

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