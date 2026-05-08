Joint Oireachtas Committee visits Priory Market

Deputy Mark Wall, John Kearns (CEO Partas), Deputy John Paul O’Shea (Cathaoirleach of the Committee) and Dean Murphy (General Manager at the Priory Market)

As part of its engagement on social and community enterprise, members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection, Rural and Community Development visited and met with Priory Market representatives in Tallaght on Wednesday.

Priory Market, opened in June 2025, is Tallaght’s Artisan Food and Culture Hub, and aims to encourage greater social and commercial life back to Tallaght village and contribute to a sense of pride of place and a thriving atmosphere as well as a tourist attraction for the country town.

As part of their visit, members received a presentation on the origins and development of Priory Market from John Kearns CEO Partas, and Amy Keatinge, Enterprise and Projects Manager.

In discussions, members explored how social and community enterprise contributes to regeneration, entrepreneurship and a pride of place in the local community.

Commenting on the visit, Deputy John Paul O’Shea, Chair of the Committee stated: “Priory Market represents more than a “market” in the common understanding.

“As well as providing a space for innovative artisan street food vendors, the market facilitates a wide range of classes and activities that supports and enhances the local community.

‘Noting the interplay and engagement between the market, local community and local agencies, the Deputy said members saw first-hand how the social enterprise has benefitted the local community and helped people to acquire and develop new skills.

‘In contributing over 70 jobs to the local economy as well as mentoring and support, the market is proof positive of how social enterprises can create an inclusive and thriving community.

‘The Chair also noted the unique model of social enterprise in that proceeds generated are reinvested back into supporting projects and the local community.

“The Chairman thanked Priory Market for showcasing its success and contribution as a social, cultural and enterprise hub which he said may be a template for other communities to replicate.”

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