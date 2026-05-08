Photopoetry offers a moment of calm in a noisy world

“THE inspiration for Dawning – Photopoetry To Revive Your Soul is as much a journey as the words and photographs themselves,” remarks Rathfarnham author and mindfulness coach Siobhan Maher.

‘Dawning – Photopoetry To Revive Your Soul’ is not just a poetry book, nor is it merely photography; it is photopoetry: 52 raw images paired with 52 mirroring poems, one for each week of the year.

This book was created to stop people in their tracks and offer a moment of calm in a “very noisy” world.

The real story is not about this unique format but about the origins of Siobhan’s photopoetry.

She was a child who could not learn the way others could. Childhood illness and dyslexia “created a struggle to find my place in conventional life”.

With the help of some “wonderful” teachers and lecturers, Siobhan completed a PhD from UCC.

Along that journey, she never strived for achievement – it was the ability to always notice something good, something steady, something beautiful.

That is what prompted her to create this book, the second in her photopoetry series.

‘Dawning’ is about ‘awakening’, according to Siobhan, not in a grand, abstract way, but in the quiet, real sense of returning to yourself.

It is for those who are overwhelmed, exhausted, or “just trying to find their way again”.

Siobhan’s first book in the photopoetry series, ‘Journeying – Photopoetry To Revive Your Soul’, demonstrated that marrying photography and poetry resonates with everyone needing a life compass.

“This second book will enlighten each person’s personal awakening,” she remarks.

Siobhan goes on to cite her favourite part of the production of this book as not just the act of creating the book itself but the “deep sense of accomplishment that came from knowing this was my work; my heart, my soul, and my hands woven into every page”.

Producing this book was “one of the most challenging yet deeply rewarding experiences” of Siobhan’s life.

She recounts having been drained “emotionally and physically” at times during the process, but she managed to push through these challenges by leaning on support systems through her children as well as going on walks.

The launch will be hosted in Writers Cafe Atop a Hill, a space Siobhan created in 2024 to nourish creativity, connection, and expression within her home community of Rathfarnham.

The decision to host the launch here came from that same spirit of community and solace that motivated her to start the writers’ space, as she wanted it to feel like a gathering of friends, neighbours, writers, readers and seekers who value mindful creativity and connection.

Later in 2026, Siobhan will be launching a book titled ‘Mindfully Healing’. This book invites readers to rediscover the power of meditation as a transformative practice for mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing.

For helping to make this book possible, she would like to thank her childhood, her old teachers Mr McGowan and Sr Mangier, the 5-star reviews of her first book, the gift and bookshops that have stocked her copies and anyone who has bought a copy of her first book.

Siobhan also extends her gratitude to those who “embraced my words with love”, her parents Joe and Bridie; her siblings James, Cathal, and Patrick; her “writing buddies” at the cafe; and “every soul that has stood beside my family”.

She gives her “sincere thanks” to Nessa O’Mahony, a distinguished Irish poet, for generously contributing the foreword to this book; her support is deeply valued.”

Finally, she acknowledges the reader: “thank you for stepping into this space, for choosing to pause, for letting the poems speak, and the pictures breathe.”

‘Dawning’ launches in the Writers Cafe Atop a Hill on the Killakee Road in Rathfarnham on April 30 at 6:30pm; tickets are available on Eventbrite free of charge.