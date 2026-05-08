‘It’s been a really positive experience so far’ on course

Gas Networks Ireland launched its 2026 Apprenticeship Programme, with applications now open.

The company is seeking new apprentices to join its programme commencing this October.

Opportunities are available across plumbing and electrical instrumentation as well as mechanical automation and maintenance fitting.

Gas Networks Ireland offers apprentices the opportunity to work on Ireland’s €3 billion, 14,758km national gas network, one of the safest and most modern in Europe which delivers more than 30 per cent of the country’s total energy and 40 per cent of its electricity generation, while being part of an organisation dedicated to achieving net zero and advancing the energy transition.

Among those already benefiting from the programme is Tallaght’s Liam O’Reilly, who started his plumbing apprenticeships in 2024 and is among the Dublin apprentices building real-world skills with Gas Networks Ireland on the national gas network.

Apprentice Liam at Gas Networks Ireland, added: “I was interested in doing something practical and hands-on, and this apprenticeship has been a great way to build real skills.

‘You’re working alongside experienced people and learning something new every day. It’s been a really positive experience so far.”

The four-year programme provides a comprehensive, mentor-led learning experience, combining on-the-job training with formal education.

Apprentices will gain hands-on experience on the national gas network, supported by Gas Networks Ireland’s technical training coaches.

In partnership with SOLAS, apprentices will receive training to the highest standard, including classroom-based learning in Education and Training Boards and relevant Technological Universities.

The programme also includes ‘Understanding the Business’ modules and personal development to ensure apprentices gain a well-rounded view of the organisation.

Throughout the programme, apprentices will develop a wide range of industry skills.

Mechanical apprentices will gain experience in areas such as welding, turning and fabrication, while electrical apprentices will learn installation, maintenance and calibration of systems and sensors.

Plumbing apprentices will receive training in pipework systems, welding, soldering, and gas meter installation and maintenance.

On successful completion, apprentices will be awarded a QQI Advanced Level 6 Certificate, recognised both nationally and internationally as the standard for craftsperson qualification.