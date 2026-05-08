Fence that gave offence gets taken down after locals object

The fence was removed on the green space in Old Bawn

WATCH:

The fence structure erected in Old Bawn in recent weeks has been removed after the council had ordered it to be taken down.

A fence erected on the boundary of a green space by the Tymon Bawn Community Centre near Firhouse Road West was removed after an order made by the local authority via enforcement notice.

The enforcement notice was issued on Monday, April 20 and the structure was expected to be removed by Monday, April 27 – the council described the action as “urgent.”

A trench was recently dug on the same land several weeks ago but was then subsequently filled in by the local authority.

One local resident stated their hope that this is the end to the “saga” and that the space will continue to be used by the local community.

They said: “Hopefully, this is the end of the saga and people have realised that you can’t just take a piece of land that’s not yours and that’s been a part of the community as long as the estate has. I would like to think that’s the end of it now.”

The local noted that they hope a lesson has been learned from this – that the people of Old Bawn are a strong and united community and will not tolerate another attempt at claiming the space.

When a trench was dug at the site, the council’s Public Realm department had come down to the site to examine the situation.

Works ceased and the green space was brought back to its original form, and the green space has once again been restored following the fence’s lifespan.

Children can now return to using the area as a football pitch, with the nets no longer fenced in.

“Right in time for summer as well. It’s probably the size of a seven-a-side pitch. It’s a great little pitch that is always used and, contrary to some mistruths that were put in that it’s never used, you regularly see kids playing on that.

“Delighted that we have it back now for the summer.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.