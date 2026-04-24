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Fenced-in green space causes anger amongst Old Bawn locals
The fence erected on the green space

Fenced-in green space causes anger amongst Old Bawn locals

James Roulston MooneyApril 24, 2026 11:36 am

South Dublin County Council has ordered that a fence erected in Old Bawn be taken down by next Monday and the site restored to its original state.

This comes after residents in Old Bawn raised concerns after a fence was erected on Saturday morning in an area thought to be a public green space .

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