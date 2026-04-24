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Local Faces: Robbie Nolan
Robbie Nolan, one of the founding members of the Goldwing Club, dreamed of having a bike even as a child

Local Faces: Robbie Nolan

Echo StaffApril 24, 2026 12:01 pm

THIS week, we’re delighted to feature Clondalkin’s Robbie Nolan, founder member of  the Goldwing Owners Club of Ireland, or as he and all of the members call it GWOCI, writes Ken Doyle.

The Honda Goldwing is a very large touring motorcycle which first went on sale in 1975.

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