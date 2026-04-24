Luke’s odyssey gets the message out!

Brian Ellison and Craig O’Keeffe are to give Luke O’Keeffe the joy of taking part in major running events while raising funds for Stewart’s Care Respite Services in Palmerstown. Photo by Fintan Clarke

A Dublin man and his profoundly disabled cousin will begin an odyssey of seven running events, totalling 125km, this month.

Brian Ellison, 41, from Clonshaugh, wants to give his cousin Luke O’Keeffe, 21, from Ballyfermot, the joy of taking part in major running events while raising funds for Stewarts Care Respite Services in Palmerstown.