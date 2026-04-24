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RAMS take in a real treat with Mountjoy Jail and Arbour Hill
RAMS visiting Mountjoy Prison

RAMS take in a real treat with Mountjoy Jail and Arbour Hill

James Roulston MooneyApril 24, 2026 12:16 pm

The RAMS took on the city as the local club from Newcastle enjoyed their first trip of the year on Thursday with visits to Mountjoy and more.

The Retired Active Men’s Social paid a visit to Dublin 7’s Mountjoy Prison on North Circular Road, as well as Irish United Nations Veteran’s Association museum (IUNVA) at Arbour Hill before a dinner together in the Ashling Hotel on Parkgate Street.

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