Tallaght Martial Arts deliver superb show in All-Ireland

TALLAGHT Martial Arts delivered an superb performance at the Kickboxing Ireland All-Ireland Championships at the weekend, finishing top of the medal table with an incredible haul of 27 gold medals, 18 silver medals and four bronze medals.

The success marks a major achievement for the club, with all gold medal winners now qualifying to represent Ireland on the international stage at either the Junior WAKO World Championships in Jesolo or the Senior WAKO European Championships.

Competing across points fighting, light contact, kick light, and full contact divisions, Tallaght athletes faced tough opposition throughout yet consistently rose to the challenge.

In the younger cadet divisions, Conor McClelland claimed a silver medal in the -37kg points fighting category and added a bronze in light contact, showing great versatility across disciplines.

Polly Jones secured silver in the -28kg category, while Daire Ryan also earned silver in the -32kg division. Georgia Clarke stood out with a gold medal performance in the -47kg category.

In the older cadet male divisions, Liam Feeney captured gold in the -42kg division and added a silver in light contact, while Max Byron May took silver in the same weight class.

Jaiden Ferrer-Hoare secured silver in the -47kg category, and Sam Balfe added another silver in the -57kg division, where Filip Konkel battled strongly to take fifth place in points fighting and fifth again in light contact.

Ryan O’Toole delivered gold in the -69kg division, while Brian O’Connor secured silver in the +69kg category. In the female divisions, Amy Comerford took gold in the -37kg class, and Isabel Golding was dominant, winning gold in both points fighting and light contact in the +65kg division.

In the junior ranks, Reece ‘Smiley’ Doyle was one of the standout performers of the weekend, winning gold across points fighting, light contact, and kick light in the -57kg division.

Edward Comerford took silver in both points fighting and light contact in the same category.

Max Myers secured gold in points fighting at -74kg, along with silver medals in both light contact and kick light, as well as another silver in the senior kick light division.

Shannon Conlon claimed gold in points fighting and added a bronze in light contact in the -70kg division.

Senior male competitors also delivered exceptional performances.

Naman Shrivastava took gold in the -74kg division, Gareth Ryan followed with gold in the -79kg class, and Szymon Rycek claimed gold in the +94kg category.

In the veteran divisions, Stephen Jones took gold in both points fighting and light contact, as well as gold in kick light, while Fergus Daly earned bronze in the -84kg category.

In the senior female divisions, Shauna Fitzpatrick claimed gold in the -50kg division, while Naoise Colvin took silver in the -55kg category.

Ellen McCaughey had an outstanding weekend, winning gold in both points fighting and light contact, along with silver in kick light.

Anna White secured bronze in the -65kg division. Zara Jones captured gold in the -70kg category, with Lauren O’Keeffe taking silver in the same division.

Jodie Browne rounded out the senior female gold medalists with victory in the +70kg division.

The light contact divisions saw further success, with Eryn Birkhead winning gold in the -50kg category, and strong silver medal performances from Reece “Curley” Doyle and Callum O’Connor in the senior male divisions.

In kick light, Callum O’Connor and Max Myers both secured silver medals in their respective divisions.

The full contact divisions capped off a phenomenal weekend for the club.

Adam Myers, Eoin Finn, Dara Kelly Clarke, and Cillian McArdle all delivered gold medal performances in their respective weight classes, showcasing the depth and strength of Tallaght Martial Arts across all disciplines.

With such a dominant showing across every category, Tallaght Martial Arts have firmly established themselves as the leading club in the country.

Attention now turns to the international stage, where their gold medalists will look to carry this success forward and represent Ireland with pride.