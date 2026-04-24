Lucan Kayak Club host Liffey Odyssey

Tomas Pierzchala and Dorota, his daughter from Rathcoole at the Dublin City Liffey Odyssey 2026 Photo by Fennell Photography

HOSTED by Lucan Kayak Club, The Dublin City Liffey Odyssey took place last Sunday and brought paddlers onto the River Liffey for a unique recreational journey through the heart of Dublin City.

The Liffey Odyssey is a recreational paddling event on the River Liffey. Starting at 2pm Sunday afternoon, the event started on the outskirts of the city at Dublin Municipal Rowing Club at Islandbridge taking paddlers on an 8km stretch before finishing at Dublin City Council’s Docklands Sports and Wellbeing Centre.

Hosted by Lucan Kayak Club, the event is supported by DCC, Canoeing Ireland, Dublin Port Company, Dublin City Sport and Wellbeing Partnership and Active Cities.

Participants paddle together in a managed flotilla, supported by Kayak Rescue and powercraft to ensure a safe, well organised and sociable experience on the water.

The event is aimed primarily at club paddlers and those with some paddling experience. All participants are required to demonstrate that they have the appropriate ability, access to suitable craft and necessary safety equipment.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam welcomed the event taking place.

“The Dublin City Liffey Odyssey is a terrific example of how our capital can celebrate its natural heritage while inviting people to be active, embrace wellbeing and deepen their connection with the heart of our city. The River Liffey has shaped Dublin for centuries. It has carried our history, defined our landscape, and connected communities across the city. Today’s event gives people a chance to experience that great river in a way that is memorable, meaningful, and full of life.”

After the disappointment of last year’s cancellation because of adverse weather, it is especially welcome to see the Liffey Odyssey return today. This event has already captured the imagination of Dubliners in previous years, and its popularity shows the strong appetite that exists for initiatives that bring people together, celebrate our city and encourage people to experience Dublin in new and exciting ways.’

All of the registration fees from this year’s event will be donated to Barnardos Ireland’s Children’s charity. The aim of this charity is to change the lives of children affected by poverty, neglect, homelessness and loss.

Funding for the Dublin City Liffey Odyssey is provided by Dublin City Council’s Dublin City Sport and Wellbeing Partnership through its Active Cities initiative and Dublin Port Company.

Active Cities aims to create more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport and physical activity and are funded by Sport Ireland through the Dormant Accounts Fund.