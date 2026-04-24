BMA Clondalkin enjoy successful outing

BMA Clondalkin enjoyed a hugely successful outing at the Youth and Senior Irish National Kickboxing Championships, held in Kingscourt, Co Cavan at the weekend, finishing with an impressive haul of eight gold, five silver and one bronze medal, and securing 5th place overall in the national standings.

The championships are the only official national event recognised by Sport Ireland and serve as the primary qualification pathway for international competition. Youth finalists now look ahead to the World Championships in Jesolo, Italy this September, while senior champions earn the honour of representing Ireland at the European Championships in North Macedonia this November.

Leading the charge for the Dublin club was Cayden Derwin, who emerged as one of the standout performers of the entire event.

Competing in the Senior Male K1 -71kg division, Derwin dethroned reigning champion Billy Doran of Sligo with a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Despite Doran entering as favourite, Derwin, fresh from strong international performances, controlled the contest from the outset, rocking the champion in the second round and maintaining composure to seal a convincing win over three rounds.

Fionn Kelly added to the gold tally with a strong display in the Junior Male -84kg Kick Light division.

Louise Shortt continued her rapid progression by stepping up from the Older Cadet ranks into the Junior divisions and immediately making her mark.

She claimed two gold medals in the Junior -60kg Point Fighting and Light Contact categories, securing double national champion status in a commanding, front-foot performance.

The Masters division also proved fruitful for BMA Clondalkin, with Ciara Douglas taking double gold in the Ladies -55kg Point Fighting and Light Contact divisions, while Jen Molloy matched that achievement in the +65kg categories.

Amanda Clancy added a silver medal after a closely contested bout against last year’s champion from Hybrid Martial Arts, falling just short in a high-quality encounter.

The Dryja brothers contributed strongly to the overall medal count. Arthur Dryja secured silver in the Older Cadet -47kg division, while Robert Dryja claimed double silver in the -37kg Point Fighting and Light Contact divisions.

Jamie Hawkins earned bronze in the Younger Cadet -69kg division after battling through a competitive field.

Gustas Gricius stepped up to senior level and impressed by reaching the final, where he faced multiple World and European champion Oisin Brady of West Cork Kickboxing Club. While Brady’s experience proved decisive, Gricius showed great promise at the higher level.

There was also a notable debut from Ben Reid, competing in one of the largest divisions of the weekend, the Junior -63kg Kick Light category.

Reid faced tough opposition throughout and gained valuable experience, reaching the quarter-final stage in his first national championships.

Senior coach Robert Barrett praised the team’s efforts, saying he was “incredibly proud of all the fighters, their attitude, discipline and performances across the weekend,” highlighting the progress being made at all levels within the club.

Head coach Ilija Salerno echoed those sentiments, congratulating all athletes on their performances and commitment.

He also paid tribute to Barrett’s impact, noting that the coaching team has stepped up to a new level, while extending sincere thanks to the parents and supporters whose continued backing plays a vital role in the club’s success.

Overall, it was a standout weekend for BMA Clondalkin, underlining the club’s continued development and strength across all age groups.

With a strong medal return, a top-five national finish, and several athletes now progressing to international level, the future looks bright for the local team.