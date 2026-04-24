March Sports Star of the Month is Uchechim Disu

Uchechim Disu from Tallaght Athletics Club receives the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month Award for March from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo and Oswin Monteiro, Duty Manager at The Plaza Hotel.

Uchechim Disu has been named as the Active South Dublin’s Sports Star of the Month following recent impressive performances for Tallaght AC.

Disu’s performance in recent tournaments saw her win double gold at the National U23s Championships with an equal pb time in the 60m (7.59) and a new pb in the 200m (24.46).

It is not just for Tallaght AC however where Disu has been representing successfully.

Her PB in the 60m had been set the previous week at the University Indoor Championships where she won silver.

She also competed at the Irish University Athletic Association’s Track and Field Championships.

Again representing DCU she would come first in the 100m and 200m divisions with a time of 11.93 and 24.88 respectively.