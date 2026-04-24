Amendment made to increase plans to 107 units at development in Adamstown

AN amendment sought to a previously approved residential development in Adamstown was granted permission by South Dublin County Council.

Evara Developments Limited sought an amendment for a development at a 0.834 hectare site in the townland of Doddsborough, Adamstown, Lucan.

The development permitted allowed for 103 units, the amendment sought to increase this to 107 units and amalgamate a retail space.

The site is bound to the north by Adamstown Drive, to the east by Tandy’s Close, to the south by Tandy’s Plaza and to the west by an access road which is currently under construction.

According to the plans, the amendment application is being made in accordance with the Adamstown Planning Scheme 2014 (as amended) and relates to Phase 3 of development within the Tandy’s Lane Village Development Area of the Adamstown Strategic Development Zone.

The proposed development will principally consist of an increase in apartment units and change in unit mix from the permitted 103 units (4 studios, 47 one-bed units, and 52 two-bed units) to 107 units (nine studios, 37 one-bed units, and 61 two-bed units), the amalgamation of two permitted retail units to form a larger unit (c. 367.4 sq m).

The development will also include an additional two car parking spaces increasing the car parking provision from 77 to 79.

Further to this, changes will see an increase in provision of six cycle spaces, increase in creche play area by 38 sq m (to provide a 130 sq m creche play area) general landscape changes and all associated site and development works above and below ground.