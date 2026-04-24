Young people design book focused on suicide prevention

“The three girls are 14 and 15 and they come down to the ABLE project,” explains Lauren McDonald.

Three young people from the ABLE Project, Foroige in Ballyfermot, have channelled their personal experience of loss related to suicide into a powerful force for good.

They have independently written and designed a book focused on suicide prevention and awareness.

The girls participate in group sessions and one-to-one sessions with youth justice workers to tackle community issues.

The idea for the book came from the girls’ observation of a gap in support for young people, especially in their community.

The book was started in September 2025 and covers topics such as what to do if you feel suicidal or if a friend feels suicidal.

The girls created worksheets and tips based on their experiences and other sources, making it more youth-friendly.

The book was written over eight months, with the girls involved in the writing process, including deleting and rewriting parts.

The girls decided the book should be for young people, spoken in language they can understand, with insights for adults.

Each girl, Nicole, Mia, and Tegan, chose topics they felt strongly about, such as dealing with the loss of a loved one to suicide.

The girls met with psychiatrists and psychologists to ensure the information in the book, ‘Side-by-Side’, was credible and useful.

They also worked on illustrations and cover designs, with an animation editor refining the drawings while keeping the girls’ language intact.

The book was printed and sold, with the girls choosing Shannon’s Hope Line, a suicide prevention charity, as the beneficiary.

They have sold 100 copies and raised 1150 euros, with plans to reprint due to high demand.

Despite the book’s challenging subject matter, the girls enjoyed the creative aspects, especially the cover design, and the peer-led conversations about mental health.

One of the biggest challenges was ensuring the girls were okay while discussing heavy topics like suicide and mental health.

The girls plan to continue supporting their community, possibly working on a joint project with younger kids in the ABLE project.

When asked about future projects or plans, Lauren mentions the development of an early intervention project for kids.

Lauren would also like to highlight that everybody in ABLE is “so proud” of the three girls, as it is “so important that they get the recognition they deserve”.

This project is a testament to their resilience and determination to help others facing similar challenges.

She concludes, “it’s an amazing book, and I think they should be proud of themselves.”

The fundraiser can be donated to at Shannonshopeline.

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