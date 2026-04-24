Recycling rate remains stuck at 42 per cent

A new Greyhound Recycling survey of over 6,900 Dublin and Kildare households finds that residents understand recycling rules on paper — but daily convenience undermines progress.

While 99% of respondents correctly identified that vapes and batteries belong at WEEE collection points, and more than 80% expressed confidence in sorting their waste, Ireland’s recycling rate remains stuck at 42%, well short of the 60% EU target by 2030.

The findings highlight a growing gap between awareness and action – confidence without consistent recycling behaviour.

One in three respondents underestimated Ireland’s official 2030 recycling goal, while many self described “confident recyclers” still engage in wish cycling – placing incorrect materials in recycling bins and hoping for the best.

In contrast, improper disposal of vapes and batteries continues to endanger waste workers and facilities. The Irish Waste Management Association (IWMA) has warned that lithium ion fires have caused over €100 million in damages to the waste sector over the past three years.

“Confidence is high, but convenience keeps winning,” said Neill Ryan, CEO of Greyhound Recycling which has its ofices in Clondalkin Industrial Estate.

“People know vapes and batteries are hazardous, yet they slip into bins because it’s quicker. But the public clearly cares and our data proves that.” Ryan added.

Greyhound has already taken direct action to engage customers on safer recycling habits.

The company has rolled out a multi channel education campaign – including targeted customer emails, social media reminders, door to door leaflets and new bin sticker labels – highlighting correct disposal routes for vapes and batteries.

Ryan added, “Across the industry we’re reminding households at every touchpoint – on the bin, in their inbox, and at the doorstep – that small items like vapes can cause big problems. It’s about turning awareness into habit.”

Greyhound continues to call for retail take back schemes, consistent public messaging, and stronger incentives that align consumer intent with safe, sustainable recycling practices.