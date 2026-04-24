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Sensory delights from new room unveiled for Bawnogue children
Charlie, Ruby and Amy enjoying the room

Sensory delights from new room unveiled for Bawnogue children

James Roulston MooneyApril 24, 2026 9:58 am

A new sensory room for children in the Bawnogue Youth and Community Centre (BYCC) has been unveiled after €8,000 worth of funding has been granted.

The new sensory room was made possible after the centre was awarded €7,000 through the National Lottery Community Grant and a further €1,000 by Specsavers in The Mill Shopping Centre in Clondalkin.

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