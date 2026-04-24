GAA club women link up to train for Mini Marathon

Women from St Anne’s and Thomas Davis GAA clubs launched their joint training effort for the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in Dodder Valley Park on Monday.

This will be the third year in a row that women from the two local clubs from Boherna-breena and Kiltipper have joined forces to train for the Mini Marathon in the city centre on Saturday, May 31.

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