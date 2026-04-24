Students recognised for commitment

Gabriela Woznicka, St Paul’s Secondary School; Alaine Aby, St Paul’s Secondary School; Millie Flanagan, Loreto College; Amelia Landers, Our Lady of Mercy; Helena Healy, Our Lady of Mercy Photo by Naoise Culhane

Seven students from the community surrounding Nangor Road have been recognised for their academic achievement and commitment to education.

Baileys’ main production facility is based in this area, and the students received their awards at the 2026 Baileys Scholarship Awards.

Now in its fifth year, the scholarship programme celebrates the accomplishments of post-Leaving Cert students.

The students were nominated by their teachers for showing exceptional resilience and determination in pursuing their educational and personal goals.

The awards were presented at a special reception hosted at the Baileys plant.

Each year, the initiative provides an opportunity for the Baileys team to support the local community and celebrate the hard work of students who have overcome challenges to reach their potential.

This year, four students received individual scholarship awards, each including a certificate and a MacBook laptop in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

In addition, three students who have gone on to study STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at third level were presented with a special STEM Award.

The 2026 recipients are Jake Scott, Drimnagh Castle Secondary School, Gabriela Woznicka, St Paul’s Secondary School, Greenhills, Helena Healy, Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School, Drimnagh, Amealia Flanagan, Loreto College, Crumlin, Alaine Aby, St Paul’s Secondary School (STEM), Adam Mady, Drimnagh Castle Secondary School (STEM) and Amelia Landers, Our Lady of Mercy Secondary (STEM)

One overall winner was selected to receive a bursary of €2,000, awarded over two years, to assist with their continued educational development.

Jake Scott, from Drimnagh Castle Secondary School and now studying Accounting and Finance in TU Dublin, was named the overall winner and recipient of the €2,000 bursary.

A dedicated Crumlin United soccer player, Jake was recognised for his long-standing commitment to pursuing third-level education, setting his sights on studying accountancy and finance.

Throughout secondary school, he demonstrated a remarkable ability to plan ahead and stay focused on his goals.

His maturity became particularly evident from fifth year onwards, when he actively sought guidance at key transition points, such as choosing his Leaving Cert subjects.

Beyond the classroom, he made a meaningful contribution to school life by coaching and mentoring younger soccer players, eventually becoming an assistant coach.

His leadership in this role earned him a reputation as someone younger students admired and could rely on.

Jake built strong relationships with both staff and students during his time in school and was consistently known for his respectful manner, his appreciation for support, and the enduring friendships he maintained from primary school through to sixth year.

The judging panel highlighted not only his academic ambition but also his commitment to giving back to his school community and supporting others along the way.

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