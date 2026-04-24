Chamber hosts art exhibition for charity

Sean McGibney’s extended family holding a self-portrait by the artist at the launch of the exhibition

An exhibition and sale of a collection of over 100 paintings by the late artist Sean Mc Gibney raised €12,540 for the Irish Cancer Society.

The exhibition was organised by Sean’s son, Aebhric, in the offices of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

Born in Inchicore, Sean Mc Gibney was a fashion designer, making clothes for Switzers in Dublin and Macys in New York, before taking up painting full time in the late 1980s.

He was a well-known exhibitor at the Merrion Square Open-Air Art Gallery and in a number of private galleries, with his popular Celtic Warriors series selling around the world.

Sean had a lifelong passion for Art and the exhibition reflected decades of creative experience, including portraits, figurative works, still life and atmospheric landscapes influenced by impressionist and fauvist traditions.

His work frequently depicted Lucan Demesne, close to his last home in the village and his favourite haunts around his beloved Dun Laoghaire.