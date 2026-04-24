Strong performance from South Dublin

SOUTH Dublin Taekwondo Club delivered a strong performance at the Northern Ireland International Poomsae Championships in Belfast, finishing fifth overall in a competitive field of 34 teams.

Poomsae is a fundamental component of Taekwondo that consists of a series of predefined movements combining blocks, strikes, and stances. Performed as a choreographed pattern, it simulates combat against imaginary opponents while emphasizing balance, precision, and control.

Practitioners use poomsae to develop technique, discipline, and mental focus.

As a competitive sport, poomsae is judged rather than fought. Athletes perform set patterns individually or in teams, and are scored by judges based on accuracy, power, rhythm, and expression.

Competitions are held at national and international levels, including events organized by World Taekwondo, where divisions range from traditional forms to freestyle routines that incorporate acrobatics and creativity.

A squad of 16 athletes represented the Dublin club in poomsae—the non-contact discipline of taekwondo focused on precision and technique.

Competitors travelled from across Ireland, the Isle of Man, Scotland, England, Ukraine, Wales and Northern Ireland for the event.

The South Dublin team featured Leah Byrne, Manu Narni, Akshitha Vootla, AJ Carney, Éabha de Búrca, Caoimhe de Búrca, Clíodhna de Búrca, Railoj Lewis Suba, Kian Prendergast, Dylan Prendergast, Ollie Carney, Aariz Khan, David-George Mihalceanu, Daniel MacDermott, Azil Khan and Jason Sklars, all of whom represented the club with distinction.

Competition categories included individual, pairs, team and freestyle events, with South Dublin athletes competing across the first three disciplines.

A strong overall medal haul secured the club a top-five finish in the final standings.