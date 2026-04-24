Loreto secure EY Hockey league crown

LORETO were officially crowned EY Hockey League Winners at Loreto Beaufort against the backdrop of their centenary celebrations, with the fate of the six sides fighting for topflight survival finally realised.
Played in Loreto Beaufort, only a win would do for Ulster Elks in their last gasp battle for survival.
The visitors put in a staggering performance, fighting back from two goals down to lead 3-2 going into the final minutes, but a late Loreto goal was the decisive action, resulting in a shootout that Loreto went on the win, a result which meant Ulster Elks were relegated.
The results sees Loreto win out the title by nine points – with Railway Union their closest rivals.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.