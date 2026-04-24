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Loreto secure EY Hockey league crown
Loreto were crowned EY Hockey League Winners Photo by Andy Max

Loreto secure EY Hockey league crown

Echo StaffApril 24, 2026 11:32 am

LORETO were officially crowned EY Hockey League Winners at Loreto Beaufort against the backdrop of their centenary celebrations, with the fate of the six sides fighting for topflight survival finally realised.

Played in Loreto Beaufort, only a win would do for Ulster Elks in their last gasp battle for survival.

The visitors put in a staggering performance, fighting back from two goals down to lead 3-2 going into the final minutes, but a late Loreto goal was the decisive action, resulting in a shootout that Loreto went on the win, a result which meant Ulster Elks were relegated.

The results sees Loreto win out the title by nine points – with Railway Union their closest rivals.

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