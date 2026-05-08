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Special Olympics here we come!
Mayor Pamela Kearns with members of the Special Olympics team from South Dublin in Tallaght Stadium on Monday evening

Special Olympics here we come!

Michael HowleyMay 8, 2026 1:00 pm

A total of 86 athletes across 18 clubs from the South Dublin administrative area will represent the county at the Special Olympics Ireland Summer Games this June, competing in 11 of the 12 sports on the Games programme.

Local clubs who have athletes participating include Palmerstown Wildcats, Tallaght Tornadoes, Viking Swimmers and Flying Trojans.

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