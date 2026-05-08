St Mary’s GAA 3G all-weather pitch approved

ST MARY’S GAA Club have been approved planning for a synthetic grass 3G all-weather pitch at their grounds at Pairc Mhuire in Saggart.

The plans approved will consist of the replacement of an existing grass training pitch with a synthetic grass 3G all-weather pitch (maximum size 74m x 34.5m) and the installation of perimeter weld-mesh fencing of varying heights.

Proposals include the installation of ball-stop netting and posts behind goals, flood-lighting columns and all associated hard and soft landscaping and ancillary works, including new steps and a pedestrian entrance to St Mary’s National School