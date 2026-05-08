Park boss recommends three areas for playgrounds

The council will aim to implement three new playgrounds in two Tallaght residential areas following a public consultation with residents.

Up to 148 online submissions were received, and 325 school surveys were completed, with the majority of people in Springfield and Cookstown making clear a need and a want for more play spaces in the area.

Around 80 per cent felt that there were not enough play areas in the local community and desired one closer to home, akin to the council’s Nature of Play 2025-28 recommendation that spaces be within 400m of residential areas.

The open space in Cookstown located by Ambervale and Landale was the preferred option of residents for a new space.

However, Alderwood Court and an open space in Fernwood Park were also strongly favoured by the Springfield community.

South Dublin County Council Senior Executive Parks Superintendent Laurence Colleran noted that the three options would provide “a good geographic spread” of them within the area.

Parks Superintendent Colleran said: “We’re recommending to go with three play spaces in this area.

“There will be need for consultation to determine the scale of them.”

Surveys carried out at St Mark’s and St Anne’s National Schools found that only a third of children play outside daily and less than half feel their area is good for play.

An overwhelming majority of these kids said that they would like to see play equipment in Springfield and Cookstown, and that they would make use of it.

Elected members welcomed the recommendation to provide multiple spaces in the large area.

Councillor Jess Spear noted that the provision of play spaces across Springfield and Cookstown is a good way forward to catering for its residents who may not have all been able to make use of a lone space.

Councillor Adam Smyth noted that it was great to see a range of spaces picked out for the area.

Cllr Smyth said: “It’s such a large estate and making sure it’s accessible to everybody [is important], so it’s great to see three of them rather than one big one.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.