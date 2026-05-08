Anti-social behaviour presents problems for new play space

Residents in a Belgard estate have said no to a new play space being delivered in their neighbourhood due to the existence of “anti-social behaviour” in the area.

Residents of Belgard Heights provided 270 online submissions during a consultation period in March on the provision of more playspaces around the county, with the majority believing that the area already has good play provision and that more would lead to behavioural issues cropping up.

However, the council has made its intentions known to work to bring a playspace to The Meadows in Belgard Heights following the consultation period, with support of councillors.

The local authority’s play policy recommends play provision within a 400m walking distance of all residential areas.

However, more than 60 per cent of submissions made in regard to Belgard Heights did not agree with this recommendation.

Senior Executive Parks Superintendent at South Dublin County Council Laurence Colleran gave the council’s summary on the results.

Mr Colleran said: “A large reason seemed to be that there was anti-social behaviour and they believed that a play space would just make anti-social behaviour worse or give it a location to concentrate it in.”

He noted that the playgrounds across the county are safe, clean and checked daily, and that the council are not finding “constant trouble” within the existing provision across the county.

School surveys carried out by the council showed that less than 50 per cent of children in the surveyed areas play outside every day and 90 per cent would play outside every day, if there were play facilities where they lived.

Up to 163 people felt that there were no suitable locations in the estate to host a new play space and voted as such, but 153 people did make a preference known.

The Meadows was the standout choice out of all options for a playspace in the area with 79 votes in favour of it.

The Senior Executive Parks Superintendent stated that the council intends to recommend the location for a playspace in Belgard Heights.

Councillors supported the move to attempt to bring a playspace to Belgard Heights and several noted that engagement with residents is the way to help resolve issues and move the project forward.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.