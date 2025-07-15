Search
Home visit programme for expectant parents

Home visit programme for expectant parents

Ellen GoughJuly 15, 2025 12:35 pm

A new home visit programme for expectant parents is being rolled out in parts of Tallaght, offering “free nonjudgemental support from pregnancy to primary school”.

The Preparing for Life Home Visiting programme, operated by the Childhood Development Initiative (CDI) at St Mark’s Family and Youth Centre in Fettercairn is now open to all parents expecting a baby in the Killinarden and Kiltipper areas.

Read More


New site acquired could deliver 700 new homes in Cookstown

News

The Land Development Agency (LDA) acquired a 3.95-hectare site in Cookstown, Tallaght, for the potential delivery of 700 new homes.The purchase announced...

Transfers go-ahead approved for 447

News

Transfer to a more suitable council house has been approved for 447 households in the Tallaght area.The approval has been granted on...

Books, botany and bees

News

Tallaght Library had 24,266 visitors in May, with 7953 items issued, and 442 new members registered.May was a busy month for the...

Demand for stricter parking measures after fatality in April

News

A shortage of parking spaces on Citywest Avenue has caused crashes and a fatality according to a councillor who called for stricter...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST