Home visit programme for expectant parents
A new home visit programme for expectant parents is being rolled out in parts of Tallaght, offering “free nonjudgemental support from pregnancy to primary school”.
The Preparing for Life Home Visiting programme, operated by the Childhood Development Initiative (CDI) at St Mark’s Family and Youth Centre in Fettercairn is now open to all parents expecting a baby in the Killinarden and Kiltipper areas.
AUTHOREllen Gough
