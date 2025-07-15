High-power electric vehicle-charging hub refused permission at Circle K

AN Bord Pleanála has upheld South Dublin County Council’s decision to refuse a high-power electric vehicle charging hub at Circle K on Lucan Road.

Located at The Hill on Lucan Road, Circle K Ireland Energy Limited was refused permission for the proposed development which will consist of a high-power electric vehicle-charging hub and associated infrastructure consisting of the installation of 10 electric vehicle-charging bays and five charging units.

The plans included the installation of a new canopy above EV charging spaces with internal illuminated signage, installation of a new ESB Substation and all other associated site development works including, new landscaping and boundary treatment, and surface-water drainage infrastructure, including the installation of new Class 2 By-pass Klar ester oil and fuel separator and permeable paving.

In making its decision An Bord Pleanála said: “Having regard to the location of the proposed development on lands zoned as ‘OS: Open Space’ in the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, with the stated land use zoning objective ‘To preserve and provide for open space and recreational amenities’, and to the nature of the development proposed, which will function in a capacity ancillary to the existing service station thereby operating as an extension of that premises, and noting that such use is ‘Not Permitted’ on lands zoned as ‘OS: Open Space’ by reference to Table 12.15 of the development plan, it is considered that the proposed development would contravene materially the said zoning objective and would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.