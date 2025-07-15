Search
‘I was shocked and I felt my dignity was being trampled on’
IIaria Ferri, not sure of what doctors she saw

Alessia MicalizziJuly 15, 2025 2:12 pm

A woman waited 35 hours at the Emergency Department in Tallaght University Hospital before accessing a trolley.

Ilaria Ferri (45), who lives in Clondalkin, said this was her first time in an emergency unit in a public hospital since she moved to Ireland eleven years ago.

