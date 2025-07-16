Thrown liquids, smashed windows and flung stones
Three cases of liquid being thrown at bus drivers were reported this month in the Tallaght area according to the Tallaght Transport Forum.
At the TTF monthly meeting with the Gardaí, on Friday, July 4, eight incidents on bus routes crossing Tallaght were reported, all monitored by CCTV.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
