A bill seeking to amend the Coroners Act, named after a Clondalkin teenager who took his own life 12 years ago, was brought before the Dáil.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West, Mark Ward, introduced Jake’s Amendment in the Dáil on Wednesday, July 9, to amend the Coroners Act to introduce the term Iatrogenic Suicide, when a prescription drug is the primary cause in a person taking their life.