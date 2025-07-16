Search
Kerry woman, proud to be from Killinarden, retires after 30 years
Principal Gerry Diver with Margaret and deputy principal Bernie McCarty at Margaret’s retirement Mass

Kerry woman, proud to be from Killinarden, retires after 30 years

Alessia MicalizziJuly 16, 2025 10:21 am

A school secretary retiring after 30 years will be missed for her “calm, supportive ways,” and her sense of humour.

Originally from Kerry but “proud to be from Killinarden,” Margaret Greene has retired from her role in Sacred Heart SNS on Friday, June 27.

“A lot of emotion” surrounded Margaret’s last day at the school, said Sacred Heart SNS Deputy Principal, Bernadette McCarthy, as “she is such an important part of our school, of everything that is our school.”

“She is a big community person, known by anyone within the Killinarden area.

Margaret and good friends Pauline and Ann at her retirement celebration

“She has been a wonderful school secretary, and we are going to miss her tremendously.”

According to Ms McCarthy, Margaret saw many teachers starting their career right in Sacred Heart and has always been of great support to all the staff, parents, and most of all the children.

“She will miss them all, but she will especially miss all the children. She will keep rooting for Dublin with them as a big GAA fan.”

Margaret and her two grandchildren, Con and Eamonn

Margaret’s children have also been Sacred Heart students in the past.

Besides the hugs and chats on her last day at the school, the former school secretary was celebrated with a retirement dinner last week and at the emotional, well-attended ‘end-of-the-school-year Mass’ said by parish priest Father Fintan.

Read More


New playspace lauded for its swings, accessible roundabout and trampoline

Tallaght

THE new playspace at Saggart Schoolhouse Community Centre was officially opened last week and is a great addition to the community. “The...

Four months for man who spat in garda’s face and eye

Tallaght

A MAN who spat at a garda in Tallaght Garda Station was sentenced to four months imprisonment, contrary to Section 19 (1)...

Family’s fight for son’s disease moves ‘crucial step forward’

Tallaght

A family fighting with their 7-year-old’s rare disease celebrated a “crucial step forward,” as the Minister for Health agreed to meet them...

Captain of Heffo’s Army passes away at the age of 78

Tallaght

Captain of Heffo’s army and  Wanderers GAA’s most decorated player ever Sean ‘The Doc’ Doherty has passed away at the age of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST