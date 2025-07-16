Kerry woman, proud to be from Killinarden, retires after 30 years

A school secretary retiring after 30 years will be missed for her “calm, supportive ways,” and her sense of humour.

Originally from Kerry but “proud to be from Killinarden,” Margaret Greene has retired from her role in Sacred Heart SNS on Friday, June 27.

“A lot of emotion” surrounded Margaret’s last day at the school, said Sacred Heart SNS Deputy Principal, Bernadette McCarthy, as “she is such an important part of our school, of everything that is our school.”

“She is a big community person, known by anyone within the Killinarden area.

“She has been a wonderful school secretary, and we are going to miss her tremendously.”

According to Ms McCarthy, Margaret saw many teachers starting their career right in Sacred Heart and has always been of great support to all the staff, parents, and most of all the children.

“She will miss them all, but she will especially miss all the children. She will keep rooting for Dublin with them as a big GAA fan.”

Margaret’s children have also been Sacred Heart students in the past.

Besides the hugs and chats on her last day at the school, the former school secretary was celebrated with a retirement dinner last week and at the emotional, well-attended ‘end-of-the-school-year Mass’ said by parish priest Father Fintan.