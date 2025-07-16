Together In Commune marks a decisive moment for Rua Red

Pauline Cummins in her studio at Rua Red Photo by Ala Buisir

“TOGETHER in Commune brings into focus the processes of research, dialogue, experimentation, and collective exchange that unfold within the studio.” states Marysia Więckiewicz.

‘Together in Commune’ is the first exhibition of Rua Red’s Studio Programme, curated by Marysia Więckiewicz and featuring work by Rua Red’s current resident studio artists.

These artists are David Beattie, Ala Buisir, Cecilia Bullo, Pauline Cummins, Lauren Kelly, Maria McKinney, and Fiona Whelan.

This exhibition marks a decisive moment for Rua Red, highlighting the depth and breadth of the practices nurtured and supported within these walls.

Working closely with the curator in the months leading up to the exhibition, each artist presents work that reflects their individual practice while collectively exploring themes central to socially engaged contemporary art.

Rua Red’s commitment to community building is at the heart of its curatorial programme, public engagement, and studio residency model.

This ethos is reflected in the practices of the studio artists, whose work is connected by a “mutual investment” in socially engaged, politically situated, and process-led methodologies.

Marysia continues, “It highlights the studio as a place for making work, for building connections, sharing ideas, and supporting each other’s practice.”

In Rua Red’s Studio Programme, studios are awarded to artists through panel selection for a period of one to three years.

This process is a core pillar of the organisation’s mission to support artists at every stage of their career.

The studios at Rua Red provide artists with time, space, and a supportive community that encourages sustained and critical artistic practice.

In turn, the presence of these artists in the building fundamentally shapes Rua Red as a centre for enquiry and experimentation.

Their work contributes to a vibrant and evolving ecology of ideas that extends beyond the studio walls, enriching both the organisation and the wider cultural landscape of South Dublin County and beyond.

The programme runs from June 27 to September 13 in Rua Red, opening on June 27 from 6pm to 8pm.

Associated events include ‘Against the Oppressor’ by Lauren Kelly on June 27, ‘Urban Talismans: Collective Rituals of Making’ on July 5 and September 9, and ‘Part of the Fabric’ on July 12, July 26, and August 23.

Other events to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks include ‘Visualising your Practice as Process and Method’ on July 18 and August 22, ‘Curator Tour’ on July 19, and ‘In Conversation with Fiona Whelan and Smyth’ on September 5.

Maria McKinney hosts ‘Contribute to Teagasc Research’ from August 1 to 8, and ‘Along the Camac’ will share some of the conversations and activities of an ongoing engagement with Clondalkin Global Garden from June 27 to September 3.

The Rua Red Gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm; be sure to keep an eye out for these events over the coming weeks!