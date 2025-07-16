Search
Eviction, the final resort of the council

Ellen GoughJuly 16, 2025 10:43 am

A tenant of South Dublin County Council was evicted last month after accumulating €20,000 worth of rent arrears.

In a statement, a council spokesperson confirmed the council “carried out an eviction at a residential property in Clondalkin to significant rent arrears, reaffirming its commitment to upholding tenancy agreements and managing social housing responsibility”.

