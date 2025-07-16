Search
Over 90 members attend South Dublin Chamber annual BBQ
Georóid, Brian and Paddy at the annual Summer BBQ

Maurice GarveyJuly 16, 2025 11:03 am

SOUTH Dublin Chamber members enjoyed a fantastic evening at their annual Summer BBQ held in Áras Chrónáin, Clondalkin.

Over 90 members attended and had the opportunity to connect and network and enjoy good food and excellent Irish music.

The Chamber has many opportunities to develop your skills, grow your business and find new suppliers and customers, with over 100 events throughout the calendar year.

South Dublin Chamber Deputy CEO Cliodhna O’ Byrne said: “We were delighted to be joined by our new South Dublin County Mayor Pamela Kearns and Deputy Shane Moynihan and Cllr Baby Pereppadan. Thank you to our sponsor Roadstone.

“South Dublin Chamber President Thomas Stone spoke about using this enjoyable occasion to broaden your chamber contacts and connect with members you may not have met before.”

