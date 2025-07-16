Search
School looking for retention permission for prefab rooms

Echo StaffJuly 16, 2025 11:15 am

THE Board of Management of St Louis de Marillac National School in Ballyfermot are looking for retention permission on prefabricated classroom buildings.

Located at Drumfinn Road, the plans include retention permission which is sought for existing temporary accommodation comprised of three detached single-storey prefabricated classroom buildings.

