School looking for retention permission for prefab rooms
THE Board of Management of St Louis de Marillac National School in Ballyfermot are looking for retention permission on prefabricated classroom buildings.
Located at Drumfinn Road, the plans include retention permission which is sought for existing temporary accommodation comprised of three detached single-storey prefabricated classroom buildings.
AUTHOREcho Staff
