Seo Beo is magical experience for Sadhbh
Sadhbh Keane performing with Banna at Seo Beo

Seo Beo is magical experience for Sadhbh

Ryan ButlerJuly 16, 2025 11:21 am

“SEO Beo was magical!” exclaims Camhin Keane, father of young Clondalkin singer-songwriter Sadhbh Keane.

The statement is regarding Sadhbh’s performance at this weekend’s ‘Seo Beo’ festival in Aras Chronain with her band ‘Banna’, consisting of Oisin Conroy, Claudia Preston, and Jaylee Trieu.

Other acts performing included modern folk group ‘Kila’, Howth singer-songwriter Leslie Dowdall, and band ‘Jiggy’.

There were around 100 people in attendance, providing a “great” atmosphere, aided by pleasant weather.

The opening act on Saturday, June 28, the day Sadhbh and ‘Banna’ performed, was ‘Shady Lane’, a guitar-led rock act formed in SubSounds, in their first ever gig together as a band.

Banna’s set was an hour long, with 8 original songs and 2 covers being performed, with their new single, ‘A chuisle, a chroi’, being performed at the end and getting the biggest reaction.

“The whole room got involved and was standing up!” explains Camhin.

Sadhbh’s next gig after this is at the Button Factory in Dublin city on July 20, where ‘Banna’ will be headlining the Base Festival, a festival for young up-and-coming musicians in Dublin.

Camhin would like to thank Aras Chronain, Briain Gavin, and Don Harper for help with organising ‘Banna’s set on June 28.

