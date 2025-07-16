Lucan’s Mark Travers signs for Everton

Former Lucan United, Cherry Orchard and Shamrock Rovers player Mark Travers has made the switch from Bournemouth to Everton for a fee reportedly to be around €4.6 million.

Travers joined Bournemouth as a young 17 year old prospect and spent nine years with the club.

Travers would spend some time on loan at Swindon, Stoke and notably last season with Middlesbrough.

Overall Travers made 82 appearances for Bournemouth only establishing himself as a first choice keeper for a single season, the 2021-2022 campaign where he played 45 games in a season where Bournemouth were promoted back into the Premier League.

Notably he won the Championship Golden Glove and was also named Club Player of the Year for that season.

Since then he has found game time limited and has been sent on loan spells to Stoke City and Middlesbrough respectively.

While his quality cannot be denied, the move to Everton may puzzle fans.

Playing second string to both Neto and Kepa at Bournemouth over the last couple of years, Travers will now be coming in to Everton as the No.2 behind Jordan Pickford.

Pickford has made nearly 320 appearances for the club and has almost 80 England caps to his name. Unless the Everton stalwart has itchy feet and plans for pastures anew it is difficult to see a scenario where Travers will displace him.

Travers is more than aware of the challenge in joining the club.

“It’s a fresh start for me to come up here and try a new chapter in my career.

‘It’s a really exciting time to be part of this massive football club and I just can’t wait to get going.

‘Jordan is an outstanding goalkeeper for club and country. I’m looking forward to competing with everyone here and being a Premier League player.”

“Being in this environment is huge. We’re going to push each other every day in training and whatever happens on the weekend, we’re going to be there for each other and make the most of every opportunity that comes.

‘It’s always really exciting to work with a new group and be able to help the younger lads as well. I’ll give it everything. I’ll take pride in doing the right things on and off the pitch and representing this club with a lot of pride.”

The move comes after Everton decided not to renew the contract of two other goalkeepers earlier in the summer with Asmir Begovich and Joao Virginia both leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts.