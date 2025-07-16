Elevated casual dining at North@Citywest

The Address Citywest is located just off Exit 2 on the N7; in close proximity to a number of business parks, transport links, and only 9km from Dublin City Centre.

NORTH @ The Address Citywest Elevated Casual Dining

The restaurant NORTH offers menus to cater to everyone.

NORTH delivers a casual, diverse and relaxed dining environment serving international cuisine with an extensive cocktail list, craft beers and specially selected wines, where you can join a friend or business colleague for a meal.

Unwind while listening to the surround sound music system, creating the perfect ambiance in a modern setting.

Part of the Address Collective, this design driven hotel offers an eclectic mix of luxe interiors and traditional design pieces all sourced from and crafted in Ireland.

The Address Citywest promises the ultimate 4 Star Hotel experience full of special touches that surprise and delight.

The Lodge @ The Address Citywest, an original georgian house once home to renowned tenor Josef Locke, is home to our meeting and event spaces.

The meeting rooms are tastefully curated from the original georgian rooms and while boasting all the modern features you need for today’s events, they are designed in sympathy with the style and heritage of the building.

With menus catering for all tastes and party sizes, we can accommodate events ranging from intimate family meals, to larger gatherings of up to 120 guests.

If you are hosting an upcoming occasion the restaurant team at NORTH can assist, you can contact them at:

P: +353 (1)461 9966

E: citywest@northeatery.com

W: Northeatery