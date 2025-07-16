15-year jail sentence for Tallaght drug lord

The drugs and cash seized by Gardai Photo by An Garda Siochana

A man described as the manager of the “entire cell of a drug distribution network in the Dublin area” has been jailed for 15 years after he was caught with almost nine million worth of assorted drugs, over €1 million in cash and a stolen garda uniform, reports Sonya McLean.

Judge Orla Crowe said that gardaí are satisfied that “no people were higher up nationally” than 52-year-old Andrew Pender.

The judge said it was a “a highly sophisticated operation” that involved two vehicles which had been adapted to have hidden compartments to store drugs, a rented shipping container, a stolen garda uniform and a falsely registered delivery company.

Pender of Ely Green, Tallaght, Dublin 24 pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of an assortment of drugs for sale or supply at The Ward in Co Meath on July 19, 2024. He has three previous convictions for minor road traffic offences.

He further pleaded guilty to having two vehicles – a Peugeot and a Mercedes Luton van – which had been fitted with a compartment in circumstances giving rise to the inference that he possessed or controlled it for the purpose connected with the commission, preparation, facilitation or instigation of a drug trafficking offence on the same date.

Finally, he pleaded guilty to money laundering of €1,149,920 in cash at The Ward, his home and his parents’ home also on the same date.

The cocaine found was valued at almost €4.47 million, the ketamine had a value of just over €2.5 million, the cannabis was worth €1.29 million and the MDMA was valued at just over €700,00.

In sentencing Pender Judge Crowe noted that Pender did not assist the garda investigation but acknowledged that he pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

She accepted that he had a long-standing addiction to cocaine which has had medical consequences for him before she noted that he suffered from COPD, that he had heart problems and recently had surgery on his nose.

She further accepted that there was a large number of references before the court that spoke well of Pender and a letter of remorse he had written.

Judge Crowe said that the garda evidence was that Pender “managed the entire cell of drug distribution for the Dublin area” and gardaí are satisfied that he was not under duress or pressure to run this operation. She noted that he was responsible for both the movement of cash and drugs.

She said he was in “clear control” of the operation and “working hands on” before describing the evidence as “obvious” that Pender was at “a level of involvement at the highest possible level” and that there was “no people higher up than he nationally”.

Judge Crowe said it was an “inherently very grave” case noting the impact drugs and drug trafficking at this level have on society. She also noted that “chillingly” Pender had possession of a garda uniform.

She set a headline sentence of 20 years in prison noting that the maximum penalty available to the court was life imprisonment.

Judge Crowe said she was taking into account mitigating features of the case including Pender’s personal circumstances and his plea of guilty before she imposed a sentence of 15 years in prison.

The sentence was backdated to when Pender first went into custody earlier this month and he was given credit for time previously served on remand.

Judge Crowe acceded to a request from Joe Mulrean BL, prosecuting, to have the drugs, cash, vehicles and shipping container seized during the investigation forfeited to the State.

She refused an application by Giollaíosa Ó Lideadha SC, defending to suspend part of the sentence on the basis of Pender’s chronic drug addiction.

Detective Inspector Ken Holohan, of the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT), previously gave evidence that Pender was arrested following what was described as “an elaborate ongoing investigation” after it was determined that Pender was “a person of trust”.

Pender was stopped while he was driving a Peugeot and a further search of the vehicle revealed €9,000 in cash, a small quantity of cocaine and a key. It was soon discovered that this was the key for a rented shipping container situated in rural Meath.

A warrant was obtained to search this container and a Mercedes Luton van and a stolen garda uniform, along with a stab vest, was also discovered.

The van had been fitted with a hidden compartment, behind a hydraulic device. It was considered a sophisticated compartment which required an expert to access it.

In this compartment, 16 blocks of cash and two kilogrammes of cocaine were found. The rest of the drugs were found in the shipping container.

Pender had been renting the container for some time, paying €200 per month in rent. It later transpired that Pender had asked two separate people to register the two vehicles in their own names.

Pender had also registered a company in his name in November 2021. It was registered to his home address but he did not operate the company as a business.

The Peugeot that he had been stopped driving also had a false floor fitted to hide a compartment under the seats.

Pender’s home and his parents’ home were searched during which the documentation in relation to the vehicle was found along with further quantities of cash.

Mr Ó Lideadha submitted to the court that Pender had the money and drugs in order to pay off a drug debt but the gardaí do not accept this.

Counsel said Pender had damaged his nose due to his “chronic cocaine habit” and he had to have part of his nose surgically removed recently as a result.